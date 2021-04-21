Company’s $7.3 million investment will create 126 jobs in Charleston Co.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - M.C. Dean, Inc., a global cyber-physical systems integration and engineering company, says they plan to expand operations in Charleston County.
Charleston County says M.C. Dean has not only had a presence in South Carolina for over 25 years, but their $7.3 million investment will create 126 new jobs in Charleston County.
M.C. Dean, Inc. says they will be hiring engineers, project managers and technicians to join their team.
A statement from the county said M.C. Dean, Inc. designs, builds, operates and maintains cyber-physical solutions for mission-critical facilities, secure environments, complex infrastructure and global enterprises.
Additionally, they say the company specializes in electrical, electronic security, audio visual, information technology, telecommunications, life safety, automation and command and control systems.
County officials say the 25,000-square-foot facility will be located in the Remount Business Park in North Charleston, and it will service the company’s defense, technology, manufacturing and healthcare customers.
The county says the facility will also provide office space, engineering, simulation, testing labs and warehousing.
Featuring open interior and exterior work, collaboration and recreation spaces, county officials say the facility will promote employee health, wellness and sustainability.
The new facility will be completed by spring 2022. while the county says M.C. Dean, Inc. is actively growing its local workforce.
County officials say the Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to this project.
