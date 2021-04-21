Coroner: Man dies from smoke inhalation from North Charleston house fire

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities said a 52-year-old man has died from smoke inhalation from a house fire in North Charleston.
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office said George Craven from North Charleston died at the burn center in Augusta on Tuesday morning.
The house fire happened in the early morning hours of April 13 at a mobile home on Brossly Circle.
When firefighters arrived they reported the mobile home had heavy fire showing from the rear of the home.
While one resident was able to escape the fire and was found in the front yard, firefighters say they had to enter the home and start a fire attack and a search for a second person. Reports say the second resident was found in the home and rescued by firefighters.
The victim was quickly transferred to EMS personnel on scene and transported to a hospital.
The NCFD says a fire investigation is in progress to determine the origin and cause of the fire. At the time, they said the likely cause of the fire was an overloaded electrical circuit.
