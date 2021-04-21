Dorchester District 2 schools begin announcing prom plans

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The three high schools within Dorchester County School District 2 are beginning to confirm dates for their senior proms.
Ashley Ridge High School posted on its Facebook page Wednesday morning it would hold its prom on May 30 at the North Charleston Convention Center.
Summerville High School posted on its Facebook page on Wednesday night that they would hold their prom on Sunday, May 16 from 7 - 11 p.m. at the Omar Shrine Temple in Mount Pleasant.
Fort Dorchester High School has not yet released an official date for its prom.
DD2 spokesperson Pat Raynor said schools would notify parents, likely on Wednesday, about their individual prom date.
During a DD2 school board meeting last week, Chairman Joseph Pye said any proms that occurred would not be scheduled before June 1. Pye said at that meeting he wanted to find a way to make proms happen while keeping COVID-19 guidelines and safety of the students in mind.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.