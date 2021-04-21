Early Outburst Propels Terriers Past Cougars

SPARTANBURG, S.C. --- The Wofford Terriers pushed eight runs across in the opening two innings and held College of Charleston to one run over the final six frames on their way to a 12-5 win in midweek action on Wednesday evening.
LEADING OFF
Final Score: Wofford 12, College of Charleston 5
Location: Spartanburg, S.C.
Records: Charleston (16-16), Wofford (22-13)
HOW IT HAPPENED
The Terriers scored six in the first and two in the second to jump out to an early 8-1 lead. Charleston would cut the deficit to four with a three-run third before Wofford plated two in each of the fourth and fifth frames to put the game out of reach.
NOTABLES
· Ari Sechpoulos got the Cougars on the board with a leadoff homer in the second for his fifth bomb of the season.
· Tanner Steffy launched a three-run homer in the third for his third long ball of the campaign.
· Trotter Harlan finished 2-for-5 with a double.
· Joseph Mershon reached base twice and drove in a run with a single in the ninth.
· Jordan Carr battled through five innings of relief work with seven strikeouts.
· Ryan Smith struck out the side in the eighth.
NEXT UP
The Cougars plan to play at least one game this weekend at Patriots Point against an opponent to be determined. An official announcement regarding the Cougars’ weekend plans will be made on Thursday.