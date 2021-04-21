FIRST ALERT: Crash blocks Folly Road on James Island

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a crash that blocked a portion of Folly Road.
The crash was reported on Folly Road at Camp Road at 1:12 p.m., according to Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch.
Injuries have been reported in the crash but the extent of those injuries was not immediately clear.
The Charleston Fire Department and EMS are also on the scene.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
