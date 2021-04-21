Hawkins, Privette Key Cougars to 11-2 Win Over Bulldogs

The Cougars pounced on The Citadel starter for five runs in the opening two innings - highlighted by Hawkins’ second-inning grand slam – and added three in the third to take a commanding 8-0 lead into the fourth. Charleston added three in the sixth to reach double digits for the fourth time in the last five games. Privette retired the first 10 batters he faced as the Cougars held an opponent to two runs or less for the eighth time this season.