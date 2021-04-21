Hawkins, Privette Key Cougars to 11-2 Win Over Bulldogs

CHARLESTON, S.C. --- Harrison Hawkins smashed the Cougars’ record-setting seventh grand slam of the season, William Privette tossed six strong innings and head coach Chad Holbrook collected his 100th win at College of Charleston in an 11-2 win over The Citadel on Tuesday afternoon at Joe Riley Park.
LEADING OFF
Final Score: College of Charleston 11, The Citadel 2
Location: Charleston, S.C.
Records: Charleston (16-15), The Citadel (11-21)
HOW IT HAPPENED
The Cougars pounced on The Citadel starter for five runs in the opening two innings - highlighted by Hawkins’ second-inning grand slam – and added three in the third to take a commanding 8-0 lead into the fourth. Charleston added three in the sixth to reach double digits for the fourth time in the last five games. Privette retired the first 10 batters he faced as the Cougars held an opponent to two runs or less for the eighth time this season.
STANDOUT PERFORMANCE
Privette limited the Bulldogs to one run on three hits and struck out three in six innings to earn his first collegiate win. He did not allow a baserunner until the fourth when the Bulldogs broke up the shutout with their lone run off the freshman righthander.
NOTABLES
· Hawkins set two program records with one swing of the bat, setting the Cougars’ team and individual single-season record for grand slams with the team’s seventh and his third.
· The Cougars drew seven walks and did not leave a runner on base for the first time since 2014.
· Five members of the Cougar batting order scored a pair of runs.
· Joseph Mershon reached twice and drove in a run.
· Donald Hansis pushed the Cougars into double digits with a two-run single in the sixth.
· Ari Sechopoulos opened the scoring with a two-out RBI single in the first.
· Zach Williams and Tradd James combined for three strong innings of relief to seal the win.
· The win marks Coach Holbrook’s 100th at CofC and the 300th of his career.
NEXT UP
The Cougars will wrap up their midweek road swing on Wednesday evening when they travel to Spartanburg, S.C. to take on Wofford. First pitch is scheduled for 6:00 p.m.