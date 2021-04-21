Kristopher Howell named head football coach at Colleton County

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Colleton County has promoted Kristopher Howell as their new head football coach the school district announced on Wednesday morning.
Howell replaces Coby Peeler who resigned from the position last month.
Howell has spent the last 4 seasons with the Cougars as their offensive coordinator and strength and conditioning coach. In his coaching career he’s also worked at Calhoun County, Green Sea Floyds, Pendleton, Wren, East Clarendon and Southampton.
Colleton County Schools says they received 50 applications for the position. Howell was one of 3 finalists along with Whale Branch offensive coordinator Adam Kinloch and James Island assistant Michael Rentz.
The Cougars are coming off a 4-5 record in the 2020 season.
