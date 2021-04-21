Local church, lawyer team up for food giveaway

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A large group of church members partnered with a local lawyer on Wednesday to sponsor a food drive in Ravenel.
Event organizer Joseph Matthews says he’s just doing what he can help his neighbors and friends in the Charleston area
“Right now there’s a lot of us in need. It’s my job to try to help, just to do our best,” Matthews said.
Attorney George Sink partnered with the Humanities Foundation and St. John Baptist Church to distribute the boxes of fresh food for those in need.
“I am fortunate enough to work with him, to assist him [Joseph Matthews] in his efforts to make life better for everybody. We’re all in this together,” Sink said.
Humanities Foundation Director of Community & Resident Relations Lamar Mowatt says that even after a year there is still a need in communities as families struggle with the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This is the true definition of community collaboration. Community partners like these guys, they have the mindset and the vision,” Mowatt said. “We all are experiencing a pandemic but throughout all of that we have come together to respond. That’s what Charleston is about, we are Charleston Strong.”
St. John Baptist Church Interim Pastor Rev. Bernard J. Gadsden Sr. says Wednesday’s event was just the beginning and he hopes it can become a monthly event.
