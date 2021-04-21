Activist arrested after march: ‘We’re not going to beg for our rights anymore’

“Last night, two individuals were arrested and charged for failing to obtain a permit and disorderly conduct for their leading of a large group Sunday evening,” the statement read in part. “These men, who are very familiar with the permitting process, intentionally chose to gather a large protest group without requesting a permit and without stating their plan, per city requirements. They also attempted to disrupt traffic and, despite being told where they could safely protest, took this group of approximately 115 people onto a roadway, forcing the closure of King and Society Streets and creating a standoff with police.”