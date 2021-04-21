Lowcountry high school lacrosse playoff scores (4/21)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -
Boys Lacrosse playoffs
4-A
Oceanside Collegiate 19 Catawba Ridge 4 - The Landsharks advance and will host Lucy Beckham in round 2 on Saturday.
Bishop England 9 Academic Magnet 4 - The Bishops move on to round 2 where they’ll travel to Waccamaw on Saturday.
Girls Lacrosse playoffs
4-A
Bishop England 18 St. Joseph’s 0 - The Battling Bishops will host Greenville in round 2 on Saturday.
AC Flora 15 Academic Magnet 9
Lucy Beckham 20 Catawba Ridge 4 - The Bengals will host Waccamaw on Saturday in round 2.
Oceanside Collegiate 21 May River 0 - The Landsharks will host the winner of Eastside and Christ Church in round 2 on Saturday.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.