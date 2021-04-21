Lowcountry high school lacrosse playoff scores (4/21)

HS Girls Lacrosse: Central vs. Castle
By Kevin Bilodeau | April 21, 2021 at 11:06 PM EDT - Updated April 22 at 12:52 AM

VIDEO: Wednesday lacrosse playoff highlights

Boys Lacrosse playoffs

4-A

Oceanside Collegiate 19 Catawba Ridge 4 - The Landsharks advance and will host Lucy Beckham in round 2 on Saturday.

Bishop England 9 Academic Magnet 4 - The Bishops move on to round 2 where they’ll travel to Waccamaw on Saturday.

Girls Lacrosse playoffs

4-A

Bishop England 18 St. Joseph’s 0 - The Battling Bishops will host Greenville in round 2 on Saturday.

AC Flora 15 Academic Magnet 9

Lucy Beckham 20 Catawba Ridge 4 - The Bengals will host Waccamaw on Saturday in round 2.

Oceanside Collegiate 21 May River 0 - The Landsharks will host the winner of Eastside and Christ Church in round 2 on Saturday.

