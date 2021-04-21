Maybank Highway improvement project finds more funding

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Changes to make a busy stretch of road on James Island safer for pedestrians is closer to reality thanks to nearly $1 million in federal funding.
A stretch of Maybank Highway on James Island has been slated for a pedestrian protection project ever since David Massie died after being hit while crossing the busy road near The Charleston Pour House.
The area in question stretches from Riverland Drive to Maybank Highway along Woodland Shores Road.
County officials say they’ve recently found more money to make the changes Massie’s family and community members have been wanting.
Among the improvements set to be made along the stretch is the addition of an 8-foot wide sidewalk along Woodland Shores from Maybank to Riverland Drive. Additionally, county officials say they want to build a mid-block crossing that would be designed to help pedestrians get to and from the Pour House and Terrace Plaza.
Plans show construction is expected to cost around $1.2 million dollars, with 80% of funds being federal and the other 20% being local.
Charleston County Councilwoman Jenny Honeycutt says the money is critical to making improvements needed for pedestrians to get around safely.
“Roads are not just for cars,” Honeycutt said. “We want people to get out of their cars, especially in short trip areas where they can walk to the grocery store or where they need to go or take their children to school. We need to make those roads as safe as possible for those users as well.”
These improvements are coinciding with expanded growth in the area, including plans for a new commercial development on the corner of Maybank Highway and Woodland Shores.
The James Island Intergovernmental Council says they are set to talk about the project during their meeting Wednesday.
They say construction could begin by the end of this year.
