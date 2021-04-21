8-month-old girl shot while inside Shelby home

SHELBY, N.C. (WBTV) - An 8-month-old girl was shot Tuesday when a bullet reportedly shot outside went into a home in Shelby.
The shooting happened around 10:19 p.m. at a home on Putnam Street near the intersection with Silver Street. When officers got to the scene they found the 8-month-old who they say had an apparent gunshot wound.
Investigators say they believe an altercation occurred outside the home and shots were fired. The baby, they say, was struck by a bullet that traveled through an outside wall and into the home.
The baby girl was rushed to Atrium Health Cleveland for treatment before being flown to Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte, where officials say she was still being treated as of Wednesday morning.
The victim’s name has not been released.
No arrests have been made in the case, but detectives say they are “actively investigating” the incident.
Anyone with further information is urged to call the Shelby Police Department at 704-484-6845. You can also remain anonymous by contacting Cleveland County Crime Stoppers at 704-481-TIPS.
