No. 21 Georgia Outlasts Clemson 8-7

In the top of the ninth inning, Grice led off with a single and scored on French’s sacrifice fly to tie the score. With runners on first and second, the Bulldogs turned a double play to get out of the inning. In the bottom of the ninth inning, Floyd drew a one-out walk and advanced to second base on King’s single. Harber then hit a liner to left-center, where J.D. Brock made a diving attempt. The ball hit the ground first and rolled towards the wall, allowing Floyd to score the walkoff run on the double.