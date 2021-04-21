Report: Man attempting to rob Charleston grocery store shot by employee

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say a man who attempted to rob a grocery store in downtown Charleston was shot by an employee.
It happened on the night of April 17 at the Coming Street Grocery store on 224 Coming Street.
Charleston police officers responded to the business for a report of shots fired and when they got to the location they were told there was a shooting victim with a gunshot wound to the upper left leg.
According to the police report, an investigation revealed that the shooting victim attempted to rob the store at gunpoint and was shot by an employee of the store after a brief fight with another store employee.
The robbery suspect, identified as 20-year-old Conner Andrew Maloney of Charleston, was arrested by police.
