Weather conditions put SC on wildfire alert

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Forestry Commission is issuing a state-wide Red Flag Fire Alert.
Forestry officials say the alert is meant to discourage people from partaking in any outdoor burning when weather conditions could cause an elevated risk of wildfire.
The Red Flag Fire Alert goes into effect at 7 a.m. Wednesday and officials say it will then be lifted after Thursday.
Weather over the next two days calls for stronger-than-normal wind gusts which forestry officials say could combine with low humidity to make a dangerous scenario.
