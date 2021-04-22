Bucs announce 2021 football schedule

CSU closes out its home schedule on October 30 and November 6 with back-to-back conference games against Campbell and North Carolina A&T. The Bucs topped the Camels in their last matchup at Buccaneer Field to close out the 2019 season. The matchup against N.C. A&T marks the first contest between the two new conference foes as the Aggies join the Big South as official members this fall.