Bucs announce 2021 football schedule

CHARLESTON, S.C. - Charleston Southern will keep its first-time opponent streak alive in the upcoming season as the Buccaneers announced the 2021 fall football schedule on Wednesday morning.
The Bucs will host Mercer and travel to East Carolina to run its streak to 31 consecutive seasons facing a new opponent to highlight the upcoming schedule. CSU fills out its nonconference schedule with road trips to The Citadel and Georgia, while the Bucs will play a complete Big South slate this fall.
CSU’s Big South schedule was announced this morning by the conference office and features home games against Monmouth (Sept. 18), Hampton (Oct. 16), Campbell (Oct. 30), and North Carolina A&T (Nov. 6). The Bucs will make road trips to Robert Morris (Oct. 9), North Alabama (Oct. 23), and Gardner-Webb (Nov. 13).
The Bucs open the 2021 fall season at home with a date against Southern Conference opponent Mercer with kickoff scheduled for Thursday night at Buccaneer Field on September 2. The Bears played a full schedule slate in 2020-21 and posted a 5-6 overall record on the year which included winning four of their final five games in the spring.
CSU and The Citadel close out the four-game series at Johnson Hagood Stadium on September 11 as the Bucs and the Bulldogs conclude the latest saga of the storied history between the programs.
The Buccaneers open up Big South play at home on September 18 with a contest against Monmouth as CSU welcomes the Hawks back to Buccaneer Field to open conference competition. Monmouth went 3-0 in the spring shortened season and won the Big South’s automatic bid to the FCS postseason for the second consecutive season.
CSU closes out the opening month of the season with their first FBS opponent of the 2021 fall season as the Bucs make the trip to Greenville, N.C. and Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium to take on East Carolina on September 25.
Following a bye week, the Bucs make their first conference road trip of the fall to Moon Township, Pa. and Joe Walton Stadium on October 9 as CSU makes their first trip to Robert Morris. CSU won the inaugural matchup between the two programs this spring with the 27-14 win over the Colonials on April 10.
CSU returns home to Buccaneer Field as the Bucs host Hampton University on October 16. CSU is 2-0 all-time against the Pirates and picked up a 27-20 overtime win in the latest matchup in the 2019 season.
The Bucs make their second trip to North Alabama on October 23 as the Lions continue their transition period to joining the Big South Conference as a football-only member. CSU won the inaugural matchup 25-20 against UNA back in 2019 courtesy of a balanced rushing attack and a strong defensive effort.
CSU closes out its home schedule on October 30 and November 6 with back-to-back conference games against Campbell and North Carolina A&T. The Bucs topped the Camels in their last matchup at Buccaneer Field to close out the 2019 season. The matchup against N.C. A&T marks the first contest between the two new conference foes as the Aggies join the Big South as official members this fall.
The Bucs close out Big South play on November 13 at Spangler Stadium and Gardner-Webb University. CSU has won four consecutive matchups against the Runnin’ Bulldogs, including this past weekend’s 20-7 win over GWU at Buccaneer Field.
The Bucs close out the 2021 fall season on the road in Athens, Ga. and the University of Georgia on November 20. It marks the second time CSU and UGA have lined up against each other with the Bulldogs taking the 55-9 win over the Buccaneers back at the end of the 2014 season in Sanford Stadium.
The Bucs wrapped up the 2021 spring schedule this past weekend in CSU’s second season under the helm of Head Coach Autry Denson. CSU went 2-2 in the shortened conference schedule and ended the season on a high note with back-to-back wins over Robert Morris and Gardner-Webb to head into the offseason.
Kickoff times and season tickets for CSU home football games will be announced at a later date.