Charleston Essentials Market canceled due to hazardous weather forecast.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston says that due to the threat of severe weather, Saturday’s Charleston Essentials Market has been canceled.
“As always, the safety of our vendors and patrons is our top priority,” Charleston Farmers Market Manager Harrison Chapman said. “While we regret the need for this weekend’s cancelation, we look forward to continuing our season in the coming weeks under sunnier skies.”
Officials say the market will reopen on May 1, weather permitting.
