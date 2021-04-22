Colleton County School District to offer five day in-person instruction

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - Following the passing of a bill in the South Carolina Legislature, Colleton County School District says they are making plans to allow students currently learning virtually to transition to in-person learning on Monday.
Bill S.704 states that all school districts in South Carolina must offer their students the option of attending school in-person, five days a week beginning Monday
The school district says parents who are interested in their children transitioning to the in-person learning model need to complete an online survey by Friday at 4:30 p.m.
Parents who are unable to complete the online survey can complete a paper survey that is available at the Colleton County School District’s office or at any school in the district
Officials say that due to previously scheduled COVID-19 vaccination clinics, April 28 and April 29 will be virtual learning days.
Colleton County School District says that protecting staff and students while they make the transition remains their top priority.
Officials say they will continue to use desk barriers and regular cleanings along with temperature checks of students upon entering district properties. They also say that all students and staff will be expected to wear a mask throughout the instructional day.
