Gusty winds likely cause of early-morning N. Charleston power outage

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Dominion Energy says approximately 400 people who woke up without power early Thursday morning in a North Charleston neighborhood have had their power restored.
Dominion spokesman Paul Fischer said the outage was the result of a “material failure,” involving a span of wire that was down.
“Gusty winds also likely contributed to the issue,” he said.
The outage was reported in a neighborhood around Sumner Avenue, between Remount Road and I-526 and near Matilda Dunston Elementary School, according to Dominion’s outage map. The school campus did not appear to be part of the outage.
Fischer said the power was restored at approximately 7 a.m., one hour earlier than the utility’s website estimated.
