Deputies searching for suspects following carjacking in Beaufort County

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators are searching for two suspects following a reported carjacking in Beaufort County Thursday night.
Officials with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said at 7:15 p.m. deputies responded to a report of a carjacking on Shanklin Road in Burton.
The victim told investigators that two male subjects took her vehicle, a gray 2009 Infiniti sedan, at gunpoint.
A short time later, deputies spotted the victim’s vehicle on Stanley Road and attempted a traffic stop.
“The vehicle did not stop and deputies pursued,” BCSO officials said. “During the pursuit, one of the subjects, a passenger, jumped out of the vehicle and fled on foot.”
Deputies say they continued to pursue the vehicle.
A report states a short time later, the vehicle traveled into a ditch and became disabled, at which time the driver also fled on foot.
“Currently, deputies and K-9 units are conducting a search for the subjects in the area of Stanley Road,” the sheriff’s office said. “The subjects should be considered armed and dangerous.”
Residents and motorists near Stanley Road can expect to see an increased law enforcement presence and, if at all possible, should avoid the area for the next few hours, deputies said.
Anyone who has information on the identities or whereabouts of the subjects is urged to contact Sheriff’s Office Emergency Dispatch 911.
