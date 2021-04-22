Deputies: Two more arrests made in connection to fatal Santee shooting

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office says they have made two more arrests in connection to a fatal October 2020 shooting that resulted in a 14-year-old’s death.
One of the arrests, a 17-year-old male Santee teenager, is the second teenager to be charged with murder in the case, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.
“I said after the last arrest, this isn’t over,” Ravenell said. “We’re going to keep following each lead until we have everyone in custody who took part or knew about it.”
Deputies say they also arrested 21-year-old Jamarius Singleton from Santee and charged him with accessory after the fact to felony murder.
Earlier this month, deputies made two other arrests in the case.
The first, a 17-year-old male teenager who, OCSO investigators say, was identified by multiple witnesses as the shooter and 23-year-old Angel Goodwin who was charged with conspiracy after investigators say they developed evidence that indicated Goodwin had plotted to kill one of the 17-year-old males who took part in the shooting.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.