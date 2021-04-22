Police searching for witnesses in I-526 crash that killed pedestrian

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators with the North Charleston Police Department are asking anyone with information and any witnesses to come forward in connection to an early Thursday morning crash on I-526 that killed a pedestrian.
On Thursday afternoon, investigators released a statement saying that investigators believe the pedestrian was struck by more than one vehicle.
NCPD officials are asking anyone who witnessed the incident, or has additional information, to call the police department’s traffic unit at (843) 745-1077.
The incident closed the westbound side of the interstate for five hours while multiple agencies worked to clear the scene.
North Charleston Police responded shortly after 6 a.m. to the crash in the westbound lanes of the interstate between Paramount Drive and Leeds Avenue. A pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle, Deputy Police Chief Scott Deckard said. No one else was injured in the crash.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says the crash was reported at 6:24 a.m. near exit 15, the exit for Dorchester Road. Drivers were being diverted off the interstate onto Dorchester Road to avoid the scene.
Multiple agencies, including North Charleston Police and Charleston County EMS, responded to the scene.
The closure meant major delays for drivers who rely on I-526 to get to the West Ashley area because I-26, a likely alternate route, quickly backed up.
Authorities have not yet released the identity of the victim in the crash.
North Charleston Police continue to investigate what caused the crash.
