‘George & Tammy’ to film in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cameras will roll in Wilmington on a new miniseries about the relationship between two country music icons.
According to the Wilmington Regional Film Commission website, George & Tammy is in pre-production in Wilmington.
The series follows the marriage of country music power couple George Jones and Tammy Wynette.
According to a press release from Paramount, the TV series will star Jessica Chastain (Zero Dark Thirty) as Tammy.
The show is based on the book written by the couple’s daughter, Georgette Jones called The Three of Us: Growing Up with Tammy and George.
Wynette and Jones had a tumultuous marriage that inspired some memorable hits including, “We’re Gonna Hold On,” “Golden Ring” and “Near You.”
After a nine-month exclusive run for Spectrum subscribers, George & Tammy will be available on Paramount+.
Abe Sylvia (Dead to Me) is the show’s creator and executive producer along with executive producers Andrew Lazar (American Sniper), Josh Brolin and Chastain.
No word yet on when production will begin.
