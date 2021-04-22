$2 million Powerball ticket sold in Pelion

PELION, S.C. (WIS) - Someone in the Pelion area has a Powerball lottery ticket worth $2 million, officials announced Thursday. Another person in West Columbia won $100,000 in the same drawing.
The $2 million winning ticket was sold at Rucker Feed & Seed LLC on Hwy 178 in Pelion.
It matched all five white ball numbers drawn on Wednesday night. The ticket holder purchased PowerPlay, meaning what would have been a $1 million prize doubled to $2 million!
Here are the winning numbers from the drawing on Wednesday, April 21, 2021:
21 - 25 - 32 - 63 - 67 Powerball: 6
A ticket worth $100,000 was sold at Raceway #6746 at 2206 Airport Blvd. in West Columbia.
That player matched four white ball numbers and the Powerball number. They also purchased PowerPlay to win $100,000.
Players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes. For more information, click or tap here.
Lottery officials say there are 8,000 people in South Carolina who have yet to claim prizes from $4 up to $2 million in the Powerball game.
The odds of winning $1 million are 1 in 11,688,054.
