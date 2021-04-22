Mom, boyfriend charged in connection with death of 4-year-old in Springfield Twp.

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (FOX19) - The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death of a 4-year-old Springfield Township girl as an apparent homicide.
Nahla Miller died Wednesday at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, a coroner’s report shows.
According to the prosecutor, Miller was removed from life support Wednesday and passed away.
Her father says the 4-year-old was a sweetheart who loved to play outside.
Court documents say Tianna Robinson, the girl’s mother, was arrested on April 13 for allegedly punching and strangling the 4-year-old.
“This complaint is based on investigation and admission from Tianna Robinson that she punched the 4-year-old victim multiple times before strangling her until she stopped breathing,” the document states.
Robinson is charged with attempted murder, endangering children and felonious assault.
Court documents show Robinson’s boyfriend, Rensley Washington, was charged with endangering children and obstructing justice in connection with the girl’s death.
They indicate he lied to investigators about the 4-year-old’s injuries claiming she fell off a scooter and was injured.
Robinson is in jail on a $1 million bond and Washington’s bond is set at $90,000.
