North Carolinians ready to get on with their lives as Gov. Cooper lays out plan to end restrictions

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Could we see an end in sight to the restrictions – mask mandates, social distancing, capacity limits – in North Carolina?
Gov. Roy Cooper said Wednesday that, hopefully, there will be a little more than a month remaining.
The governor announced said June 1 is the target date for lifting many of the state’s restrictions when it comes to the pandemic shutdowns.
In Wednesday’s press conference, Cooper laid out his plans to ease the rules as it pertains to mass gatherings and social distancing.
The COVID-19 rates are leveling off, allowing more leeway to get back to the way things were before.
However, officials caution that we’re not out of the woods yet.
Still, there is excitement, mixed with caution across the state.
Many people told WBTV they are ready to get back on with their lives, but not open it up to full throttle just yet.
Rachael Deacon, a nurse, has seen the effects of the pandemic firsthand.
Being in the medical field, she’s seen the COVID-19 cases go down, but the jury might still be out on fully getting back to normal.
“It’s really hard to say if it’s good or bad,” Deacon said. “It all depends on if the hospital can handle if people start getting COVID again.”
Phil Walker is a professional musician but without an audience because of COVID.
“I miss being able to do live concerts and gather with people,” Walker said.
But the promise of Walker selling out venues again might be right around the corner.
Gov. Cooper laid out his plans on getting the state back to normal.
“We will be able to lift all mandatory social distancing, capacity and mass gathering restrictions by June the first,” Cooper said.
The reason for the course change is because the numbers are looking good.
Also, 6.5 million vaccinations have been given out in North Carolina so far.
In fact, half of the adults are partially vaccinated and a third are completely vaccinated.
Robert Parks told WBTV he is ready to see the economy spin up again.
“I’m all about it we’ve got to get the local economy going get the restaurants going the bars, and keep things going,” Parks said.
And it didn’t take some folks long to start making plans post-restrictions.
As for when we can ditch the masks, that’ll be down the road.
The Governor said at least two-thirds of the population must be vaccinated before we even start talking about it.
