SC reports 408 new COVID-19 cases, drop in percent-positive rate

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 408 newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases and 19 confirmed deaths Thursday.
The report also included 427 probable new cases and four probable deaths.
That brings the totals to 477,395 confirmed cases, 94,853 probable cases, 8,266 confirmed deaths and 1,122 probable deaths.
The report tallied the results of 10,992 individual tests with a percent positive of 4.7%, down from 6.3%.
To date, the state has performed more than 7.2 million COVID-19 tests.
