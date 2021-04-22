SC State Release 2021 Fall Football Schedule

The Bulldogs have a bye week on Sept. 25th, before hosting Bethune-Cookman on Oct. 2nd (Hall of Fame Game) at Oliver. C. Dawson Stadium/Willie Jeffries Field. Coach Pough’s team will hit the road again with a trip to the Sunshine State for a battle with the Rattlers of Florida A&M on Oct.9th in Tallahassee, Florida, before returning home to open MEAC play with Morgan State on Oct.16th (HOMECOMING).