Senior living center in Mount Pleasant housing firefighters

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Members of Mount Pleasant Fire Station #5 are staying in unique temporary living quarters while the station undergoes renovations. Over the last month, fire crews have been living out of a villa at Somerby Senior Living in Mount Pleasant.
Christie Gauldin, the Director of Sales and Marketing, says she was a little surprised when Mount Pleasant Fire asked if their crews could stay there while their station underwent renovations, but she knew it was something they had to make work.
“I’ve been in senior living for about 14 years and this is definitely a first,” Gauldin said.
Captain Matt Tidwell with Mount Pleasant Fire says they wanted to stay close to the district five area to be able to still serve this community, especially since there aren’t any other stations nearby.
“We never thought it was going to happen, and how vital it was to keep an engine in this district,” Tidwell said. “She helped us to do that, and it’s been awesome.”
Tidwell says this is the first time Station #5 is seeing any upgrades since 1993. It’s getting all new flooring, an updated kitchen, new furniture and new paint.
And he says they’ve created a lasting partnership with some seniors in the community.
“They’re always the folks that respond to our residents when they have some type of emergency, so it was nice to be able to pay back you know the service that they provide our residents,” Gauldin said.
Tidwell says they hope to move into the updated station the first or second week of May. He says the station’s new partners at Somerby will be there to see it first.
“I’m going to bring them over personally,” Tidwell said.
