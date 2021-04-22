Cool night, warming up into Friday! Rain on the way Saturday.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A chilly night with lows in the 40′s expected, so bundle up if you’re out and about overnight! High pressure will stick around on Friday, but we’ll warm back up into the 70′s again. Our next storm system moves in by Saturday afternoon/evening with some heavy rain possible. Our severe storm threat remains low, but some gusty wind can’t be ruled out with Saturday’s storms. We’ll keep you updated for any changes! We’ll dry out into Sunday and then warm back up into the 80′s through next week.