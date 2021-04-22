West Ashley students could continue on separate campuses

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - Middle school students in West Ashley could continue staying on separate campuses next year.
In the beginning of 2020, the Charleston County school board approved a plan to put all West Ashley middle school students on the same campus.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and issues with overcrowding, they decided to keep sixth graders on one campus, which is now the C.E. Williams Middle School North Campus.
Seventh and eighth graders were sent to the new campus dubbed the South Campus.
The principals of the two campuses are asking the Charleston County School Board to keep the current configuration for the 2021-22 school year.
“I think having the two different campuses has created an opportunity for all students to have similar experiences and not have inequitable experiences from one place to the other,” C.E. Williams South Campus Principal Kevin Smith said. “The configuration right now, it is unique for Charleston County. it is unique in a way that really I feel like works for West Ashley.”
The school board will have to formally approve the recommendation at their next board meeting. Officials say the next step will be to form a committee to discuss the future configuration for West Ashley middle school students.
