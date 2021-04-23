Bats come alive in Bucs’ 13-1 series-opening win at UNC Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. - Charleston Southern struck early and often in Thursday night’s Big South series opener against UNC Asheville as the Buccaneers topped the host Bulldogs at the Greenwood Baseball Field, 13-1.
Kyle Sandstrom went 3-for-5 from the plate with three runs scored and four RBI to highlight a CSU (13-16, 13-12 Big South) offense that scored five runs over the first two innings and added a four-run eighth in securing the conference win. Sandstrom connected on a single, a two-run double, and a RBI triple over his first three at-bats to pace an 11-hit outing for the Bucs on the evening.
Houston Parker added a triple and two stolen bases, while Johnny Oliveira and Christian Maggio both added multi-hit games for the Bucs. Tyrell Brewer added two RBI and a stolen base, while Connor Aldrich added three runs scored on the evening.
R.J. Petit (4-4) picked up his fourth win of the season with another strong outing from the mound. The sophomore right-hander went 7.0 innings allowing an unearned run and six hits while striking out four. Sam Hunt and Jack Dungan both hurled scoreless innings to close out the contest. Wade Chandler posted three of Asheville’s (10-21, 9-14 Big South) six hits in the loss. He added the Bulldogs’ lone run. Dawson Salter (0-2) went just 0.1 innings in the loss allowing two unearned runs early in the contest. The Bulldogs had seven different players see time on the mound in the loss.
How They Scored
- Kyle Sandstrom scored on an error and Johnny Oliveira drove in Houston Parker with an RBI single as the Bucs went up 2-0 in the top of the first.
- Sandstrom’s two-run double and Parker’s RBI triple highlighted CSU’s two-run second inning as the Bucs went up 5-0 early.
- Sandstrom added an RBI triple and Tyrell Brewer followed with a sacrifice fly to put the Bucs ahead 7-0 after their at-bats in the fourth.
- Chandler scored the Bulldogs’ lone run in the bottom of the fourth as he crossed the plate on a passed ball to cut the deficit down to 7-1.
- Oliveira’s sacrifice fly scored Brewer, while Andrew Bullock scored on a wild pitch in the top of the sixth to put CSU ahead 9-1.
- CSU added four runs in the top of the eighth inning with Dylan Stewart and Sandstrom drawing back-to-back bases-loaded walks to highlight the Bucs’ frame as CSU closed out the scoring in the frame.
News & Notes
- Petit posted his team-best sixth quality start of the season and sixth in his last eight starts on Thursday night following his seven-inning, one-run outing.
- Sam Hunt made his eighth appearance on the mound, while Jack Dungan pitched a scoreless ninth in his fourth outing on the year.
- Connor Aldrich and Houston Parker both saw their respective hitting streaks reached five consecutive games on Thursday night.
- Kyle Sandstrom’s four-RBI game marked a career-high for the senior outfielder.
- Sandstrom and Aldrich both posted three-run games marking the fourth and fifth times this season the Bucs have had a base runner cross the plate at least three times in a single game.
Up Next
Charleston Southern and UNC Asheville close out the series tomorrow afternoon with first pitch in the doubleheader set for 2 p.m. at Greenwood Baseball Field. Both games in the doubleheader will be carried live on ESPN+.