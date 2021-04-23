Bats come alive in Bucs’ 13-1 series-opening win at UNC Asheville

R.J. Petit (4-4) picked up his fourth win of the season with another strong outing from the mound. The sophomore right-hander went 7.0 innings allowing an unearned run and six hits while striking out four. Sam Hunt and Jack Dungan both hurled scoreless innings to close out the contest. Wade Chandler posted three of Asheville’s (10-21, 9-14 Big South) six hits in the loss. He added the Bulldogs’ lone run. Dawson Salter (0-2) went just 0.1 innings in the loss allowing two unearned runs early in the contest. The Bulldogs had seven different players see time on the mound in the loss.