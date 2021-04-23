Bucs fall in both ends of the doubleheader at UNC Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. - Charleston Southern was unable to ride the momentum from Thursday night’s road win over UNC Asheville as the Buccaneers fell in both ends of Friday’s doubleheader to the host Bulldogs. The Bucs fell in the opener 17-2 and then dropped the nightcap 4-2 due to a late Asheville rally.
CSU (13-18, 13-14 Big South) fell to 3-3 against UNC Asheville (12-21, 11-14 Big South) this season as the two teams closed out their pair of series under the Big South’s 40-Flex-10 format.
Game One: UNC Asheville 17, Charleston Southern 2
UNC Asheville took advantage of two CSU errors to score eight unearned runs in the first inning as the Bulldogs took control of the game early in the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader.
The Bulldogs put up 16 hits over the contest highlighted by home runs from Dominic Freeberger and Brandon Lankford as UNC Asheville secured the first game and secured the evening’s rubber match contest.
CSU put both runs across the plate on RBI singles by Sam Trend-Beacom (2nd inning) and Kyle Sandstrom (5th inning), while Sandstrom and Reid Hardwick both had multi-hit games for the Bucs. Alex Andronica added a stolen base in the loss.
Sam Massey (1-2) suffered the loss after allowing three hits and six unearned runs over 0.1 innings. Bradyn Kail, Sam Hunt, and Christian Baker went the remainder of the frames in the shortened game with Hunt’s 3.0 inning performance highlighting the bullpen’s efforts on the day.
Jacob Edwards (3-5) went the distance for the Bulldogs in the win. The left-hander allowed eight hits and two runs while striking out five in the win.
Lankford paced UNC Asheville’s offense with a 4-for-5 day with four RBI and three runs scored, while four other Bulldogs posted multi-hit efforts on the day.
Game Two: UNC Asheville 4, Charleston Southern 2
Charleston Southern was unable to hold off a late UNC Asheville rally in the series finale at Greenwood Field as the Buccaneers fell to the Bulldogs, 4-2.
After the Bucs took control of the game early thanks to a pair of Asheville miscues in the top of the second, the Bulldogs rallied back to tie the game up at 2-2 following Ty Kaufman and Wade Chandler RBI singles in the third and fourth innings.
Pitching was the name of the game and carried through the remainder of the contest before Asheville struck for two late runs in the bottom of the eighth. Kohl Abrams broke the tie with a sacrifice fly scoring MJ Lucas, while Chris Troost singled home Drew Bristow to put Asheville ahead 4-2 late in the game.
Christian Maggio attempted to spark a CSU comeback in the top of the ninth with a one-out single, but a game-ending double play ended the Bucs chances in the contest.
Brooks Bryan posted a two-hit game and added a double, while Houston Parker connected on a two-bagger to highlight CSU’s hitting efforts in the game.
Padysak went 5.1 innings in the start allowing seven hits and two runs while striking out three. Krishna Rag (1-3) suffered the loss after allowing two runs over 2.1 innings in relief, while Connor Yoder recorded the final out of the eighth.
Harris went 6.0 innings allowing four hits and two unearned runs in the no-decision for Asheville. Trey Jernigan (1-1) went the final three innings in scoring less relief in receiving the win.
Dominic Freeberger and Troost both had multi-hit games for UNC Asheville in the win with Freeberger’s triple in the third inning sitting as the Bulldogs’ lone extra-base hit.
News & Notes
• Houston Parker extended his hitting streak to seven consecutive games following the doubleheader against the Bulldogs on Friday.
• Sam Hunt made his ninth appearance on the mound in Friday’s opening game and his 3.0 innings marked a season-high for the junior right-hander.
• Alex Andronica’s stolen base in the first game marked his third successful steal of the season.
• The Bucs have posted exactly eight hits in four of their last five games, including both games in Friday’s doubleheader.
• Daniel Padysak cracked 50.0 innings’ pitched on the season as he currently sits with 51.0 innings on the year.
• Kyle Sandstrom posted five RBI over the three-game series against the Bulldogs.
• The Bucs fall to 5-10 away from Charleston in the 2021 spring season.
• CSU falls to 5-3 in Big South series this season.
Up Next
Charleston Southern returns to Nielsen Field at the CSU Ballpark next weekend as the Buccaneers welcome Gardner-Webb for a Big South series running from April 30 – May 1. First pitch on Friday is set for 6 p.m., while Saturday’s doubleheader is set for a 1 p.m. start. All three games will be carried live on ESPN+.