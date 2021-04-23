The Citadel swept in doubleheader by UNC Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Citadel rallied from deficits in both games of the doubleheader, but in the end, it was UNCG that swept the doubleheader from the Bulldogs. The Spartans won the series opener, 9-7, before taking the nightcap, 4-2.
Game Information
Score: UNCG 9-4, The Citadel 7-2
Records: The Citadel (11-23, 3-13), UNCG (18-19, 5-12)
Location: UNCG Baseball Stadium (Greensboro, North Carolina)
Series: UNCG leads 2-0
Game 1
How it Happened
- The Spartans got off to the early lead after Josh Madole hit a solo homer in the second inning.
- UNCG added to its lead in the third when Greg Hardison sliced a RBI double into the left field corner.
- The Spartans had a power surge in the fifth inning as they pushed across four runs on homers from Hardison, Hogan Windish and Madole.
- Windish drove in two more runs in the sixth inning as he beat the shift with a two-run single through the right side.
- The Bulldogs got their offense going in the seventh inning as base hits from Noah Mitchell and Cole Simpson put a pair of runners on. With two outs, Tilo Skole slapped a ball just inside the third-base bag for a RBI single.
- Travis Lott followed by launching a three-run homer to right field, his third round tripper of the season.
- UNCG got a run back in the bottom of the inning after a leadoff double came into to score on a base hit.
- The Citadel scored a run in the eighth inning after Jeffery Brown walked and Ryan McCarthy ripped a single through the right side. With one out, Crosby Jones hit a ball up the middle that was misplayed, allowing a runner to score.
- The Bulldogs added two more runs in the ninth inning as Brooks O’Brien singled up the middle with one out and scored on McCarthy’s two-run blast to right.
Inside the Box Score
- The Bulldogs got hits from eight of the nine hitters in the lineup, finishing the game with 11 hits.
- Ryan McCarthy led the way by going 3-for-5 with a double and a home run. The home run was his team-leading seventh of the season.
- Jeffery Brown added two hits out of the leadoff spot.
- Travis Lott hit a three-run homer in the seventh inning.
- Cameron Reeves (2-7) took the loss on the mound after allowing seven runs on six hits over 5.1 innings.
- Austin Koehn (3-2) picked up the victory after allowing four runs on eight hits over 7.0 innings.
- Brandon Stephens (3) allowed two runs on two hits over the final 1.1 innings for the save.
Game 2
How it Happened
- UNCG got on the board in the first inning as a leadoff single came around to score on a groundout off the bat of Pres Cavenaugh.
- The Spartans added a run in the third inning on a solo home run from Corey Rozier.
- The Bulldogs got the offense going in the sixth when Jeffery Brown singled up the middle and went to second when Ryan McCarthy drew a four-pitch walk.
- After a successful sacrifice bunt from Crosby Jones, Cole Simpson delivered a two-run single to left center.
- The Spartans regained the lead in the seventh inning as they got a two-run single off the bat of Greg Hardison.
Inside the Box Score
- Jake Pilarksi got the start and threw six strong innings. The senior allowed two runs on four hits and six strikeouts in the no decision.
- Lathan Todd (2-5) sufferd the loss after giving up two runs on two hits over 2.0 innings.
- Austin Parsley (4-2) retired all 11 hitters he faced to earn the victory.
On Deck
The teams are scheduled to close out the three-game series Saturday morning at 9 a.m.