Clyburn fined for skipping metal detectors at U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON (WCSC/CNN) - Top House Democrat Jim Clyburn confirmed he was fined for allegedly skipping the metal detectors when entering the House floor this week.
Clyburn, the majority whip, represents the Sixth Congressional District in South Carolina.
He said he plans to appeal the fine.
“It’s just somebody on the other side trying to cause mischief,” he said.
The alleged incident happened on Tuesday.
A source told CNN Clyburn left the House floor to use the restroom after a vote.
When he returned, he and his security team walked around the metal detector to go back onto the floor.
Clyburn never refused any orders and had gone through security minutes earlier.
The metal detectors were added after the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi pushed for the $5,000 fine for a first offense and a $10,000 fine for subsequent offenses.
Three Republican Congressman have been fined for skipping the metal detectors. Clyburn is the first Democrat to be fined.
