Cops: Couple arrested after stealing appliances from Walmart, threatening to shoot employee

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators say they arrested two people who stole more than $400 worth of appliances from a Mount Pleasant Walmart and threatened to shoot an employee.
The Mount Pleasant Police Department arrested 36-year-old Ian Rhett Matthews and 38-year-old Louise Christine Benward who were both charged with armed robbery. They were both given a $30,000 bond.
Their arrest stems from an investigation on Thursday night when police officers responded to the Walmart on 3000 Proprietors Pl. for an armed robbery.
An employee said she was returning from break when she saw two people, later identified as the suspects, leaving the store out of the Garden and Lawn center and pushing a shopping cart full of items. Store officials said that door is supposed to be locked.
The employee said when she approached the suspects and asked if they had a receipt, Matthews said, “Here’s the receipt (expletive),” and made an offending gesture. The employee reported that Matthews then said if she came any closer he would shoot her.
“A weapon was not produced and no one was injured,” MPPD officials said.
A police report states as the employee called 911, the suspects loaded two boxes of stolen kitchen items into their car and left some merchandise in the cart.
Police officers located the vehicle traveling on the westbound lanes of I-526 and made a felony traffic stop. Officers reported finding drug paraphernalia as well as two stolen kitchen items worth more than $400.
