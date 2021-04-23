Neighbor alerts man to fire at Moncks Corner home

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - Neighbors are hailing a Moncks Corner man a hero for his quick actions when he spotted a fire at a home next door early Friday morning.
Larry Kuhn, who lives next door to the home damaged by the fire said he was awake and spotted the fire on his own home’s security system. He said he went to the home to wake up the man inside and called 911.
Crews responded to the home in the 500 block of Midway Court at approximately 3:55 a.m.
Whitesville Rural Fire Chief Tim Stephenson said the home was a total loss. The man who lived in the home was able to escape without injury, he said.
Kuhn’s neighbors praised his quick action.
“I felt that I was just doing my duty as far as being a neighbor and keeping an eye on everything,” Kuhn said.
Fire investigators are now working to determine a cause of the fire.
Responding crews include the Goose Creek, Pine Ridge and Whitesville Rural Fire Departments along with Berkeley County EMS.
