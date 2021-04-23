SCDOT to fine contractor nearly $100K for missed deadline on I-526

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation says it will impose a nearly six-digit fine against a contractor whose crew missed a deadline to clear the Wando Bridge by several hours Friday morning.
The overnight work was set to be completed by 6 a.m. But over the course of the morning, the deadline was extended several times.
Shortly after 11 a.m., SCDOT said the contractor has a revised deadline of noon to clear the eastbound lanes.
“The contractor is being penalized nearly $100,000 by SCDOT,” the message read.
For a time, traffic was being permitted to drive past the work on the right shoulder of the bridge while both eastbound lanes were blocked. But the traffic jam slowed drivers headed onto Daniel Island or into Mount Pleasant and backed up traffic all the way to I-26.
The 6 a.m. deadline became an 8 a.m. deadline. As of just before 8 a.m., the drive time from West Ashley to Mount Pleasant was approximately 69 minutes with an average speed of 16 mph.
But the deadline then slid to 9 a.m. and then 10 a.m., according to a series of posts on the SCDOT’s Twitter account.
The latest update, posted at 11:18 a.m., confirmed a revised time of noon.
The work was originally scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. Thursday night and end by 6 a.m.
The right lane of the Wando Bridge is expected to be closed again Friday night starting at 8 p.m., then again on Monday starting at 7 p.m. and for the remainder of next week starting at 8 p.m.
The lanes are due to be cleared each following morning by 6 a.m.
