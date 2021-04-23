Police investigate fatal crash involving motorcyclist in North Charleston

VIDEO: Cross Country Rd. reopens after fatal crash involving motorcyclist
By Patrick Phillips | April 23, 2021 at 7:04 AM EDT - Updated April 23 at 12:54 PM

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are investigating a fatal collision involving a motorcyclist.

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC

LIVE 5 ALERT DESK: We're following a crash involving an SUV and concrete truck that closed Hwy. 78 and a fatal motorcycle crash in North Charleston. MORE>> https://bit.ly/3dH6ml1

Posted by Live 5 News on Friday, April 23, 2021

The crash, which happened on Cross County Road, closed a portion of the road for several hours.

Cross Country Road reopened just before 11 a.m., Deputy Police Chief Scott Deckard said.

Authorities have not yet provided further details on the crash or how long they anticipate the partial road closure to continue.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the identity of the victim.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.