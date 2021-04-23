Police investigate fatal crash involving motorcyclist in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are investigating a fatal collision involving a motorcyclist.
The crash, which happened on Cross County Road, closed a portion of the road for several hours.
Cross Country Road reopened just before 11 a.m., Deputy Police Chief Scott Deckard said.
Authorities have not yet provided further details on the crash or how long they anticipate the partial road closure to continue.
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the identity of the victim.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.