FIRST ALERT: Storms possible Saturday, sunshine returns Sunday!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The cool snap will conclude quickly over the next 24 hours as the chilly weather fades away and a fast moving storm system brings the threat of rain and storms to kick off the weekend. We’ll see sunshine give way to afternoon clouds today. Highs will reach the low 70s. Clouds will increase further tonight and we’ll be mostly cloudy by Saturday morning. A few morning showers are possible with the potential for scattered storms Saturday afternoon and evening. There is a lot of uncertainty over the evolution of this storm system and any early day rainfall would significantly lower the threat of strong storms. With that said, there is the potential of a few strong to severe thunderstorms Saturday afternoon and evening. It will be breezy and mild with temperatures in the mid 70s. The rain will end Saturday night giving way to a nice Sunday where we’ll enjoy sunshine and highs near 80 degrees.