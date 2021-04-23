Gamecocks split doubleheader with top ranked Arkansas

Carolina trailed 2-0 heading into the sixth as Cullen Smith homered in the second and Brady Slavens drove in a run on a sacrifice fly in the fifth. Braylen Wimmer walked with one out in the sixth. He went to third on a Wes Clarke single. A walk to load the bases was followed by an RBI single from Andrew Eyster. A bases-loaded walk by Josiah Sightler tied the game at two and Colin Burgess’ sacrifice fly gave the Gamecocks the 3-2 lead. George Callil gave Carolina insurance with a single to right center to score Eyster.