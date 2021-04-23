Hanahan Amphitheater welcomes first concert in over a year

HANAHAN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Hanahan Amphitheater is welcoming its first concert in over a year this weekend. City Administrator Mike Cochran says they are prepared and exciting to get back to hosting events.
“Last year when the COVID situation happened and we had to shut everything down, we lost several concerts,” Cochran said. “And a lot of the concerts we’re getting, these are people on the up-in-coming, and they have careers they’re trying to do and we love to help them.”
This weekend, the Hanahan Amphitheater is hosting country music singer Riley Green. The concert is planned for Sunday.
It was originally slated for Saturday night, but moved to Sunday due to expected bad weather, according to Southeast Music Group, the promotions group putting on the show.
“The nice thing is that we’re actually going to be able to have a concert, it’s going to be well attended, and I believe people are going to have a great time,” Cochran said. “And I think what people are really looking for is a sense of normalcy, and I’m really excited that we’re able to hold this here in Hanahan.”
Cochran says usually the Hanahan Amphitheater can hold about 3,000 to 3,300 people, but they capped the tickets sales at 2,500 to allow for more spacing. He says this weekend’s show is already sold out.
Cochran says the Southeast Music Group will have hand wash stations and masks available if you want one.
He says they’re eager to host concerts again and being a completely outdoor venue helped them come back faster.
Cochran says they’ve recently upgraded the technology and power sources to host bigger artists, which they hope to do more of in the future.
“This is the kickoff of what we hope to be quite a few this year,” Cochran said.
