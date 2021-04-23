James Island residents frustrated over drainage maintenance

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Some James Island residents are calling on local governments to provide better maintenance of neighborhood drainage pipes.
Jimmy Mazyck said he found a blocked drainage pipe under Central Park Road near Flint Street. This wasn’t the first time he has found a pipe or ditch blocked off.
Neighborhoods in the area like Marlborough and Laurel Park have seen a lot of flooding over the years. Mazyck says every time he sees something like that he gets concerned.
“The concern is our homes are flooding. We have a bunch of drainage pipes out here that are not receiving any maintenance,” Mazyck said. “We’re mostly asking for some better maintenance so water can flow through the creek, so our houses don’t flood.”
A work order has been requested on behalf of the city of Charleston and Charleston County with the state department of transportation.
While Mazyck says officials have been receptive to his concerns he wants to know why there has not been continuous maintenance in the area.
Matthew Fountain, the city of Charleston’s Director of Stormwater Management, says they have been focusing on cleaning out and making improvements to major canals in the area.
“Those have been our focal points because when you are applying your effort at the biggest cost benefit scenario, you need to fix these big sections before anything will get better,” Fountain said.
The city has been working with a consulting firm to evaluate drainage and consider improvements for the Central Park Road Basin. Charleston city council will be considering the large-scale project for funding in the summer.
While Fountain says this project will provide the most positive impact to relieve flooding and improve water flow in that area he understands that the small drainage pipes need to be cleaned out.
The city has also been working on a program that works through cleaning and rehabilitating all the city’s roadside drainage by neighborhood. The program will be complete in three years.
