Lowcountry couple to use $300K lottery win to buy new home

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A North Charleston couple said their house hunt just received a big boost thanks to a lottery win.
The couple, who did not want to be named, purchased a $10 Carolina Bonus Cash scratch-off ticket at the Carolina Express on Ashley Phosphate Road.
“It happened at the right time,” the man said. “We’ve been looking at houses for a while.”
After purchasing the ticket, the man got back into the car and handed the ticket to his girlfriend to scratch and said she had the lucky touch.
“At first, she thought they’d won $300, but she kept scratching and discovered three more zeroes for a six-figure down payment on a new home,” lottery spokesperson Holli Armstrong said.
He said they have been “walking around in a cloud.”
The couple overcame odds of 1 in 668,571.43 to win the top prize. Six $300,000 prizes remain in the game.
Carolina Express in North Charleston received a $3,000 commission for selling the ticket.
