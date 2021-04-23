Lowcountry high school playoff lacrosse scores (4/23)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -
Boys Lacrosse
4-A 2nd Round
Oceanside Collegiate 18 Lucy Beckham 2 - The Landsharks advance and will face the winner of AC Flora and Greenville on Tuesday.
Bishop England 15 Waccamaw 4 - The Battling Bishops win on the road and will face the winner of May River and Christ Church in the state semifinals on Tuesday.
Girls Lacrosse
4-A 2nd Round
Bishop England 21 Greenville 1 - The top ranked Battling Bishops advance and will host the winner of Hilton Head Island and AC Flora on Tuesday in the state semifinals.
Lucy Beckham 23 Waccamaw 3 - The Bengals will host Oceanside in the state semifinals on Tuesday
Oceanside Collegiate 17 Eastside 1 - The Landsharks advance and will travel to Lucy Beckham on Tuesday
