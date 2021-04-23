Lowcountry high school playoff lacrosse scores (4/23)

HS Girls Lacrosse: Central vs. Castle
April 23, 2021



Boys Lacrosse

4-A 2nd Round

Oceanside Collegiate 18 Lucy Beckham 2 - The Landsharks advance and will face the winner of AC Flora and Greenville on Tuesday.

Bishop England 15 Waccamaw 4 - The Battling Bishops win on the road and will face the winner of May River and Christ Church in the state semifinals on Tuesday.

Girls Lacrosse

4-A 2nd Round

Bishop England 21 Greenville 1 - The top ranked Battling Bishops advance and will host the winner of Hilton Head Island and AC Flora on Tuesday in the state semifinals.

Lucy Beckham 23 Waccamaw 3 - The Bengals will host Oceanside in the state semifinals on Tuesday

Oceanside Collegiate 17 Eastside 1 - The Landsharks advance and will travel to Lucy Beckham on Tuesday

