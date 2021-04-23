Lowcountry principal spends night on school’s roof

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - An elementary school principal braved a night on his school’s roof to celebrate raising money for new playground equipment.
Harbor View Elementary School Principal Mark Connors climbed up to the school’s roof Thursday afternoon to spend the night there in a tent.
Connors told his students if the school managed to reach its goal of collecting $8,000 to help support the school, he would spend the night atop the school.
The school delivered, raising $11,000.
“When I looked the weather at the weather last week, tonight was not supposed to be as cold as it is,” Connors said Thursday night. “But I’m going to.. I’m from Michigan so it’s going to be just like I’m up north for the night.”
He said they sent him his favorite snacks like potato chips and Diet Coke. He used a fishing pole and plastic bag to retrieve the goodies.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.