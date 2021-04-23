Lowcountry viewers send photos, video of SpaceX launch

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - Viewers across the Lowcountry captured images of the SpaceX rocket streaking across the sky minutes after its launch from Cape Canaveral.
The 5:49 a.m. launch provided a dramatic lightshow before sunrise.
The launch sent four astronauts into orbit in a recycled rocket and capsule, a historic first for NASA.
Spacecraft Commander Shane Kimbrough and astronaut Megan McArthur were joined by Japan’s Akihiko Hoshide and France’s Thomas Pesquet, the first European to launch in a commercial crew capsule.
The astronauts from the U.S., Japan and France should reach the International Space Station early Saturday morning, following a 23-hour ride in the same Dragon capsule used by SpaceX’s debut crew last May.
They’ll spend six months at the orbiting lab.
