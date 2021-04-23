Man accused of car theft arrested, deputies say

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office says a 19-year-old man they considered armed and dangerous is in custody.
Dashawn Lamont Seabrook faces charges of grand larceny, criminal conspiracy and five counts of breaking into a motor vehicle, according to Deputy Carli Drayton.
Deputies said on April 14 they were searching for Seabrook, who they warned was considered armed and dangerous, in connection with vehicle break-ins on April 4.
Seabrook, along with three others, was accused of multiple vehicle break-ins and the theft of a motor vehicle from the Nexton community. Deputies said personal property that include firearms were removed from several vehicles.
Seabrook was being held in the Hill-Finklea Detention Center pending a bond hearing scheduled for Friday night.
