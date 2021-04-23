Man arrested after deputies find two people shot at Orangeburg Co. home

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators have arrested a 28-year-old man after deputies found two people shot at an Orangeburg County home.
The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office arrested Brandon Chavis of Bowman who has been charged with two counts of attempted murder and two counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
“After arriving on the scene, we found that two victims were in need of urgent medical care,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “We were also able to take into custody a suspect still on scene.”
Deputies responded to a Willie Road home around 3:30 a.m. on Thursday
A report states that they initially encountered Chavis who was taken into custody.
“Inside the home, a male and a female were found to have each suffered what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds,” OCSO officials said. The two victims were taken by air ambulance to a medical facility.
An arrest affidavit states Chavis admitted to shooting the male victim after kicking in his bedroom door and being confronted with a hammer.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.