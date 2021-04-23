MUSC Health requiring care team members, leaders to get COVID vaccination

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Care team members at the Medical University of South Carolina will be required to get a COVID vaccination.
Officials with MUSC Health said after much deliberation it was decided to make an expectation that all care team members be vaccinated against COVID-19.
“Given the current pandemic, the CDC’s strong recommendation, and the reported safety and effectiveness of the vaccine, the impact and importance of this policy will be critical to our operations,” MUSC said in a statement.
Officials said they plan to implement this new policy in phases.
The first phase started on April 14 and included all current MUSC health leaders and new hire care team members. Additional phases are expected to be announced.
According to MUSC, care team members that qualify for medical or religious exemptions will not be expected to receive a COVID-19 vaccination.
MUSC Health officials released the following additional information.
Leaders will have until April 30, 2021 to complete a single dose vaccine or the first dose of a two-dose vaccine series. The second dose must be completed within three weeks of the first dose for the Pfizer vaccine and within four weeks for the Moderna vaccine.
All new hire care team members joining MUSC Health with an offer date after April 14, 2021 are expected to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. At present, the process is for all new care team members to receive a single dose vaccine or the first dose of a two-dose vaccine series prior to starting work. The second dose must be completed within three weeks of the first dose for the Pfizer vaccine and within four weeks for the Moderna vaccine.
Why establish this policy?
To reduce the direct threat of COVID-19 to our care team members, our patients, and our community.
Increase Care Team Safety – While the number of COVID-19 cases is going down in most areas, virus variants are spreading across the world and people are returning en masse to normal activities. Since the MUSC Health care team is a microcosm of the community, the likelihood of coming down with COVID-19 increases - for our care team members. Vaccination is the most effective means of blunting the spread of the virus and its variants.
Increase the safety of our patients – For the same reasons that apply to our care team, patients also become more at risk. For us to optimize patient safety, we must have higher vaccination rates across MUSC Health. Large numbers of patients are NOT coming to health care facilities because of our care team members lower vaccination rates. We must provide an environment where patients feel safe to receive care and where we can carry out our mission.
Increase the safety of our patients’ family and visitors – Finally, after more than a year of restrictive visiting policies, widespread vaccination will allow these individuals to accompany and support our patients. As the risk rises for our care team and patients, it also puts families and visitors at risk. High vaccination rates combat this risk.
